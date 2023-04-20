Adobe Reader

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 9.5.5

khoảng 10 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~68 MB
Kích thước tải xuống60 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt30.090
Giấy phéphttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Trang web của dự ánhttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Trợ giúphttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Chạy

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader