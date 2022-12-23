Headset

bởi Headset Team
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.

Headset is a desktop app that turns YouTube into a world class music streaming service.

Create collections, tune-in to a music subreddit or quickly play that song you’ve had stuck in your head all day!

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 4.2.1

10 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~241 MB
Kích thước tải xuống106 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt17.697
Giấy phépMIT License
Trang web của dự ánhttps://headsetapp.co
Liên lạchttps://headsetapp.co/#contact
Câu hỏi thường gặphttps://headsetapp.co/docs/faq
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/headsetapp/headset-electron/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/co.headsetapp.headset

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub co.headsetapp.headset

Chạy

flatpak run co.headsetapp.headset