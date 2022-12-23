Headset
bởi Headset Team
Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.
Headset is a desktop app that turns YouTube into a world class music streaming service.
Create collections, tune-in to a music subreddit or quickly play that song you’ve had stuck in your head all day!
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 4.2.1
10 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~241 MB
Kích thước tải xuống106 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt17.697
Giấy phépMIT License
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt