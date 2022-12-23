Legacy Launcher
bởi Legacy Launcher Team
Play Minecraft and create your own world!
Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.
It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.32.2
16 ngày trước
Kích thước cài đặt~260 MB
Kích thước tải xuống103 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt32.986
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
