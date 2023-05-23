Flathub Logo

Raven

bởi James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 3.7

khoảng 2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~11 MB
Kích thước tải xuống4 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt116
Giấy phépArtistic License 2.0
Trang web của dự ánhttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
Trợ giúphttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian