Fotema

bởi David Bliss
fotema.app
A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.0.0

3 ngày trước
(Built khoảng 9 giờ trước)

  • Phát triển bởi cộng đồng

    Ứng dụng này được một cộng đồng tình nguyện viên phát triển công khai, và phát hành dưới giấy phép GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
