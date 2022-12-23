Warp
Fast and secure file transfer
Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.
The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.
Features
- Send files between multiple devices
- Every file transfer is encrypted
- Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
- An internet connection is required
- QR Code support
- Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.5.4
khoảng 2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~8 MB
Kích thước tải xuống3 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt42.522
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
