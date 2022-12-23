Clairvoyant
від Cassidy James Blaede
Ask questions, get psychic answers
Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.
- Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
- Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
- Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!
Зміни у версії 3.0.6
3 місяці тому
Розмір встановлення~142 KB
Розмір завантаження61 KB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення3 395
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Інші застосунки від Cassidy James Blaede
Кількість встановлень
Встановлення вручну
Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням