Clairvoyant

від Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames на GitHub
УстановитиПідтримати
  • Знімок екрана
  • Знімок екрана
  • Знімок екрана
  • Знімок екрана
  • Знімок екрана
  • Знімок екрана

Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

Зміни у версії 3.0.6

3 місяці тому
Розмір встановлення~142 KB
Розмір завантаження61 KB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення3 395
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://cassidyjames.com
Довідкаhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Перекластиhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Повідомити про проблемуhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Кількість встановлень

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
Мітки:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮