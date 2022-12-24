Sudoku

від Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub
Установити
Sudoku game

The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, row, and 3×3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. At the beginning of the game, the 9×9 grid will have some of the squares filled in. Your job is to use logic to fill in the missing digits and complete the grid. A move is incorrect if:

  • Any row contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any column contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any 3×3 grid contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9

Зміни у версії 1.0.6

3 місяці тому
Розмір встановлення~250 KB
Розмір завантаження133 KB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення5 664
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku
Довідкаhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
Повідомити про проблемуhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

Кількість встановлень

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku
Мітки:
gameplaysudoku