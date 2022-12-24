Astronum

від Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub
Установити
  • Знімок екрана
  • Знімок екрана

Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

Зміни у версії 1.0.9

3 місяці тому
Розмір встановлення~84 KB
Розмір завантаження34 KB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення1 805
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Вебсайт проєктуhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum
Довідкаhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Повідомити про проблемуhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Інші застосунки від Alex Kryuchkov

Більше

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Sudoku

Sudoku game
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Кількість встановлень

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum