Astronum
від Alex Kryuchkov
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.
Зміни у версії 1.0.9
3 місяці тому
Розмір встановлення~84 KB
Розмір завантаження34 KB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення1 805
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Інші застосунки від Alex KryuchkovБільше
Кількість встановлень
Встановлення вручну
Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням