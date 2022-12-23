Plots
від Alex Huntley
Simple graph plotting
Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.
Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.
גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.
Зміни у версії 0.8.5
близько 2 місяців тому
Розмір встановлення~56 MB
Розмір завантаження19 MB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення24 062
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Кількість встановлень
Встановлення вручну
Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням