Gydl

від Jannik Hauptvogel
Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

Зміни у версії 0.1.1

майже 6 років тому
Розмір встановлення~25 MB
Розмір завантаження11 MB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення45 867
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl
Довідкаhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/blob/master/README.md
Повідомити про проблемуhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.JannikHv.Gydl