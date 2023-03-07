BYOD

Установити

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Зміни у версії 1.1.3

5 місяців тому
Розмір встановлення~9 MB
Розмір завантаження4 MB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення501
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://chowdsp.com/
Перегляд програмного кодуhttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

Кількість встановлень

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

Запуск

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD