Butler for Home Assistant

Hybrid native + web app for Home Assistant. Butler wraps your Home Assistant dashboard up in a native UI, integrating better with your OS. Native features include:

Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.

Native header bar

Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened

Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views

Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.

Other features include: