Butler for Home Assistant

від Cassidy James Blaede
cassidyjames.com
Control your smart home

Hybrid native + web app for Home Assistant. Butler wraps your Home Assistant dashboard up in a native UI, integrating better with your OS. Native features include:

  • Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
  • Native header bar
  • Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
  • Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
  • Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.

Other features include:

  • Pinch-to-zoom
  • Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset

Зміни у версії 1.0.0

3 днi тому
Зібрано близько 4 годин тому

  • Зібрано спільнотою

    Цей застосунок розробляється у відкритому доступі спільнотою волонтерів і випускається під GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Долучитись
Розмір встановлення~70 KiB
Розмір завантаження26.79 KiB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
