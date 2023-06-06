Blockstream Green

Установити

Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.

Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.

Зміни у версії 1.2.0

близько 1 місяця тому
Розмір встановлення~87 MB
Розмір завантаження36 MB
Доступні архітектуриx86_64
Встановлення190
ЛіцензіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://blockstream.com/green
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.blockstream.Green

Кількість встановлень

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub com.blockstream.Green

Запуск

flatpak run com.blockstream.Green