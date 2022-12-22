Pinetime Flasher

від Maarten de Jong
Установити
  • Знімок екрана
  • Знімок екрана

A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

Зміни у версії 0.1

близько 2 років тому
Розмір встановлення~8 MB
Розмір завантаження3 MB
Доступні архітектуриaarch64, x86_64
Встановлення1 244
ЛіцензіяMIT License
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

Кількість встановлень

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

Запуск

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
Мітки:
companionflashflasherpinepine64pinetimesmartwatchwatch