Tandem

від Tandem Communications Inc.
Установити

Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Зміни у версії 2.2.307

більше 1 року тому
Розмір встановлення~216 MB
Розмір завантаження212 MB
Доступні архітектуриx86_64
Встановлення2 496
ЛіцензіяВласницький
Вебсайт проєктуhttps://tandem.chat
Довідкаhttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Кількість встановлень

Встановлення вручну

Обов’язково дотримуйтесь вказівок з налаштування перед встановленням

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Запуск

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client