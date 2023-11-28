Flathub Logo

Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

Зміни у версії 6.30.02

близько 2 місяців тому
(Зібрано близько 5 годин тому)
  • Перелік змін відсутній

  • Зібрано спільнотою

    Цей застосунок розробляється у відкритому доступі спільнотою волонтерів і випускається під GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
Розмір встановлення~602.46 MiB
Розмір завантаження256.37 MiB
Доступні архітектуриx86_64, aarch64
