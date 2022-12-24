Plots

Alex Huntley tarafından
@alexhuntley, GitHub üzerinde
Kur
  • Ekran Görüntüsü
  • Ekran Görüntüsü
  • Ekran Görüntüsü

Simple graph plotting

Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.

Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.

גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.

0.8.5 sürümdeki değişiklikler

yaklaşık 2 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~56 MB
İndirme Boyutu19 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum24.088
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Proje Web Sitesihttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots
Çevirilere Katkıda Bulunhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/plots/
Sorun Bildirhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

Zaman içinde kurulumlar

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.github.alexhuntley.Plots