Never worry about forgetting things again

🚀️ Planner 3 is here...

  • 🚀️ Complete redesign of the UI.
  • 🤚️ Drag and Order arrived: Sort your tasks wherever you want.
  • 💯️ Progress indicator for each project.
  • 💪️ Be more productive and organize your tasks by 'Sections'.
  • 💎️ Magic Button: Drag and Drop and create your tasks wherever you want.
  • 🌙️ Better integration with the dark theme.
  • 🎉️ and much more.

☁️ Support for Todoist:

  • Synchronize your Projects, Task and Sections thanks to Todoist.
  • Support for Todoist offline: Work without an internet connection and when everything is reconnected it will be synchronized.

* Planner not created by, affiliated with, or supported by Doist

☁️ Support for CalDAV:

  • Synchronize your Tasklist.

💎️ Other features:

  • 🔍️ Quick Find
  • 🌙️ Night mode

7 ay önce
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Proje Web Sitesihttps://useplanner.com/
Yardımhttps://useplanner.com/support/
Çevirilere Katkıda Bulunhttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/tree/master/po#readme
Sorun Bildirhttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.planner

