Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

1.7.3 sürümdeki değişiklikler

2 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~240 MB
İndirme Boyutu96 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum3.524
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Proje Web Sitesihttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper