Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

Epic Games tarafından
Kur

First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

3369.2 sürümdeki değişiklikler

neredeyse 18 yıl önce
(Built yaklaşık 2 ay önce)
  • Değişiklik günlüğü yok

  • Sahipli

    Bu uygulama açık olarak geliştirilmemiştir, bu nedenle nasıl çalıştığını yalnızca geliştiricileri bilir. Tespit edilmesi zor şekillerde güvensiz olabilir ve gözetim olmaksızın değişebilir.
Kurulu Boyut~25.02 MiB
İndirme Boyutu22.32 MiB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum1.820

Epic Games tarafından geliştirilen diğer uygulamalar

Etiketler:
linuxflatpak