A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

2.4.1 sürümdeki değişiklikler

7 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~35 MB
İndirme Boyutu19 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum1.720
LisansGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
Proje Web Sitesihttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel
Sorun Bildirhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/-/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

