Dave Gnukem
David Joffe tarafından
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter
Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.
1.0.3 sürümdeki değişiklikler
7 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~25 MB
İndirme Boyutu20 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum1.639
LisansMIT License
Zaman içinde kurulumlar
Elle Kurulum
Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun
Çalıştır
Etiketler: