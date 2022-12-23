BlueJeans

BlueJeans Networks tarafından
BlueJeans Desktop App

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.

BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.

2.33.2 sürümdeki değişiklikler

yaklaşık 1 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~109 MB
İndirme Boyutu108 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum6.337
LisansSahipli
Proje Web Sitesihttps://www.bluejeans.com
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

flatpak install flathub com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.bluejeans.BlueJeans