Hand-off and inspect any design

Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.

Lisanshttps://avocode.com/terms-of-service
Proje Web Sitesihttps://avocode.com/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.avocode.Avocode

flatpak install flathub com.avocode.Avocode

flatpak run com.avocode.Avocode