Legacy Launcher

Legacy Launcher Team tarafından
Kur
  • Ekran Görüntüsü
  • Ekran Görüntüsü
  • Ekran Görüntüsü

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

1.32.2 sürümdeki değişiklikler

16 gün önce
Kurulu Boyut~260 MB
İndirme Boyutu103 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum32.986
LisansSahipli
Proje Web Sitesihttps://llaun.ch/
İletişimhttps://llaun.ch/discord/intl
Çevirilere Katkıda Bulunhttps://github.com/Nik-mmzd/tl-translations
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/ch.tlaun.TL

Zaman içinde kurulumlar

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub ch.tlaun.TL

Çalıştır

flatpak run ch.tlaun.TL
Etiketler:
launcherminecraft