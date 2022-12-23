Legacy Launcher
Legacy Launcher Team tarafından
Play Minecraft and create your own world!
Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.
It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.
1.32.2 sürümdeki değişiklikler
16 gün önce
Kurulu Boyut~260 MB
İndirme Boyutu103 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum32.986
LisansSahipli
