Raven
James R. Craig and the Raven development team tarafından
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology
Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.
3.7 sürümdeki değişiklikler
yaklaşık 2 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~11 MB
İndirme Boyutu4 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum118
LisansArtistic License 2.0