Space
Till Friebe tarafından
Spaced Repetition for Flashcards
Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.
- 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
- 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
- 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
- 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.
The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!
