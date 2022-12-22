Space

Spaced Repetition for Flashcards

Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.

  • 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
  • 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
  • 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
  • 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.

The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!

Kurulu Boyut~72 MB
İndirme Boyutu33 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum3.987
LisansSahipli
Proje Web Sitesihttps://getspace.app
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.getspace.Space

flatpak install flathub app.getspace.Space

Çalıştır

flatpak run app.getspace.Space
collaborationflashcardslearnspaced repetitionsrs