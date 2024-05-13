Flathub Logo

Fotema

David Bliss tarafından
fotema.app
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

1.0.0 sürümdeki değişiklikler

3 gün önce
(Derleme: yaklaşık 9 saat önce)

  • Topluluk inşası

    Bu uygulama gönüllü bir topluluk tarafından açık olarak geliştirilmiş ve GNU General Public License v3.0 or later lisansı ile yayınlanmıştır.
