Cipher
Shubham Arora மூலம்
Encode and decode text
A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!
Available Ciphers
- Caesar Shift Cipher
- Atbash Cipher
- ROT13 Cipher
- ASCII Encoding
- Base64 Encoding
- Polybius Square Cipher
- Vigenere Cipher
- Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.5.0
3 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~97 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு20 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது6,336
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
