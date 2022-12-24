Cipher

Shubham Arora மூலம்
Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.5.0

3 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~97 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு20 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது6,336
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/arshubham/cipher
உதவிhttps://shubhamarora.in
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.cipher

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.cipher
