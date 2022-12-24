Relaxator
Alex Kryuchkov மூலம்
Relax to soothing sounds
The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.
The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.8
3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~57 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு57 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,034
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
