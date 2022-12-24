Relaxator

Alex Kryuchkov மூலம்
@alexkdeveloper GitHub இல்
நிறுவவும்

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.8

3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~57 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு57 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,034
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
உதவிhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator