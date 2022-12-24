Forgetpass
Alex Kryuchkov மூலம்
Simple password generator for websites
You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.13
3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~66 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு26 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,164
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
