Forgetpass

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.13

3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~66 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு26 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,164
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
உதவிhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
