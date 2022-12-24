Dice
Alex Kryuchkov மூலம்
A simple dice game
A simple dice game. In the application, you can choose the number of dice from 1 to 6. The program also shows the total number of points.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.7
3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~80 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு49 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது1,437
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Alex Kryuchkov வழங்கும் பிற செயலிகள்மேலும்
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்