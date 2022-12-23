Planner

Never worry about forgetting things again

🚀️ Planner 3 is here...

  • 🚀️ Complete redesign of the UI.
  • 🤚️ Drag and Order arrived: Sort your tasks wherever you want.
  • 💯️ Progress indicator for each project.
  • 💪️ Be more productive and organize your tasks by 'Sections'.
  • 💎️ Magic Button: Drag and Drop and create your tasks wherever you want.
  • 🌙️ Better integration with the dark theme.
  • 🎉️ and much more.

☁️ Support for Todoist:

  • Synchronize your Projects, Task and Sections thanks to Todoist.
  • Support for Todoist offline: Work without an internet connection and when everything is reconnected it will be synchronized.

* Planner not created by, affiliated with, or supported by Doist

☁️ Support for CalDAV:

  • Synchronize your Tasklist.

💎️ Other features:

  • 🔍️ Quick Find
  • 🌙️ Night mode

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 3.0.10

6 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~134 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு28 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது1,21,341
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://useplanner.com/
உதவிhttps://useplanner.com/support/
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://github.com/alainm23/planner/tree/master/po#readme
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/alainm23/planner/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.planner

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.planner

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.planner
