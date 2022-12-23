Forklift

நிறுவவும்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.0

3 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~14 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு5 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது12,619
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்http://github.com/Johnn3y/Forklift
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift