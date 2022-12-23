ungoogled-chromium
Eloston and community மூலம்
A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency
ungoogled-chromium is Google Chromium, sans dependency on Google web services.
ungoogled-chromium retains the default Chromium experience as closely as possible. Unlike other Chromium forks that have their own visions of a web browser, ungoogled-chromium is essentially a drop-in replacement for Chromium.
ungoogled-chromium features tweaks to enhance privacy, control, and transparency. However, almost all of these features must be manually activated or enabled.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 114.0.5735.106
13 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~381 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு142 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,79,687
உரிமம்BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , GNU Library General Public License v2.1 or later, , Apache License 2.0, , Independent JPEG Group License, , MIT License, , GNU General Public License v2.0 or later, , ISC License, , OpenSSL License, , , , GNU General Public License v2.0 only, ,
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
