Dave Gnukem

David Joffe மூலம்
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.3

7 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~25 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு20 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது1,639
உரிமம்MIT License
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://djoffe.com/gnukem/
அடிக்கடி கேட்கப்படும் கேள்விகள்https://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

ரன்

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
2dactionduke nukemplatformretro