GrafX2
A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing
GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.7
3 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~2 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு1 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது4,295
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
