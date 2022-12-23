Pinetime Flasher

A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.1

சுமார் 2 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~8 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு3 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது1,246
உரிமம்MIT License
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

ரன்

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
