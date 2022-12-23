Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.12

நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~24 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு10 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது1,315
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/adil192/timing_flutter
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.timing

Adil Hanney வழங்கும் பிற செயலிகள்

Saber: Handwritten Notes

A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app.

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.adilhanney.timing

ரன்

flatpak run com.adilhanney.timing
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
gamesub-secondtime intervalstrainer