Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!
Adil Hanney மூலம்
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.12
6 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~24 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு10 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது1,315
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
