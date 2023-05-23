Raven
James R. Craig and the Raven development team மூலம்
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology
Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 3.7
சுமார் 2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~11 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு4 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவல்கள்118
உரிமம்Artistic License 2.0