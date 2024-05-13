Fotema
David Bliss மூலம்
All photos view
Admire your photos
A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.
Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?
- Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
- View iOS Live Photos.
- Play videos.
- View your library by year or month.
1.0.0 பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள்
3 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~62.67 MiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு27.77 MiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்x86_64, aarch64