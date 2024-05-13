Flathub Logo

Fotema

David Bliss மூலம்
fotema.app
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

1.0.0 பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள்

3 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
(சுமார் 9 மணி நேரத்தில் கட்டப்பட்டது)

  • சமூகத்தாள் கட்டப்பட்டது

    இந்த பயன்பாடு தன்னார்வத் தொண்டர்களின் சமூகத்தால் திறந்த வெளியில் உருவாக்கப்பட்டது, மேலும் GNU General Public License v3.0 or later இன் கீழ் வெளியிடப்பட்டது.
