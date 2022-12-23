Warp

Fina Wilke மூலம்
drey.app
நிறுவவும்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.5.4

சுமார் 2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~8 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு3 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது42,522
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 only
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
தொடர்பு கொள்ளhttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

GNOME குழுவில் உள்ள மற்ற செயலிகள்

மேலும்

GNU Image Manipulation Program

Create images and edit photographs
gimp.org

Disk Usage Analyzer

Check folder sizes and available disk space
GNOME

Boxes

Virtualization made simple
GNOME

Fonts

View fonts on your system
GNOME

Logs

View detailed event logs for the system
GNOME

Cheese

Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
GNOME

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

ரன்

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole