Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.

Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.

Ändringar i version 1.6.41

åtta månader sedan
(Built två månader sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Bli involverad
