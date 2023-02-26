Flathub Logo

Pinta

by Jonathan Pobst
@PintaProject på GitHub
Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

Ändringar i version 2.1.1

tio månader sedan
(Built tre månader sedan)

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~97.86 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek41.51 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer138 133
Taggar:
2ddrawdrawinggraphicspaintpaintingrasterlinuxflatpak