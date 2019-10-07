Flathub Logo

Forklift

Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

Ändringar i version 1.0.0

ungefär fyra år sedan
(Built över ett år sedan)

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~13.22 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek4.74 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer14 493
