Gydl

by Jannik Hauptvogel
Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

Ändringar i version 0.1.1

över sex år sedan
(Built sju månader sedan)

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~23.38 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek10.91 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer51 405
Taggar:
linuxflatpak