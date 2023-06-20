Flathub Logo

by Eloston and community
A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency

ungoogled-chromium is Google Chromium, sans dependency on Google web services.

ungoogled-chromium retains the default Chromium experience as closely as possible. Unlike other Chromium forks that have their own visions of a web browser, ungoogled-chromium is essentially a drop-in replacement for Chromium.

ungoogled-chromium features tweaks to enhance privacy, control, and transparency. However, almost all of these features must be manually activated or enabled.

Ändringar i version 120.0.6099.109

sex dagar sedan
(Built tre dagar sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, GNU Library General Public License v2.1 or later, Apache License 2.0, Independent JPEG Group License, MIT License, GNU General Public License v2.0 or later, ISC License, OpenSSL License, Mozilla Public License 1.1, GNU General Public License v2.0 only, GNU Library General Public License v2 only.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~387.51 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek143.95 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer507 165
