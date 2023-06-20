Flathub Logo

Mindustry

by Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
