Aliza MS is a standalone medical DICOM viewer
- 2D and 3D views with many tools
- 3D view also for non-uniform images
- Volume Rendering
- Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR)
- RTSTRUCT contours
- DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines and side-by-side view
- Proper measurement in Ultrasound Calibrated Regions
- 2D+t and 3D+t animations
- Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity
- DICOM metadata viewer
- Most IODs are supported incl. Structured Reports, Key Objects Selection, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State
